London Heathrow Airport power outage: Eurostar adds capacity to trains between London and Paris

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

21st Mar 2025, 3:09pm
Eurostar is adding extra capacity to its trains between London and Paris to assist airline passengers affected by Heathrow’s closure.

It will operate two additional services in each direction on Friday. They will have standard-class seating only, with an approximate capacity of 882 passengers per train.

Heathrow airport was forced to shut following an outage caused by a fire at a nearby substation. The airport announced early on Friday it would be closed until 11.59pm because of a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

A Eurostar train is parked at a platform of the Paris' Gare du Nord stationplaceholder image
A Eurostar train is parked at a platform of the Paris' Gare du Nord station | AFP via Getty Images

Around 200,000 passengers have been affected by the closure of what is Europe’s busiest airport.

Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 said more than 1,350 flights were scheduled to take off or land at the airport on Friday.

