A £9bn tunnel under a river that aims to take the strain of one of the busiest stretches of motorway in the country has been approved.

The Lower Thames Crossing will connect Kent and Essex - near Gravesend and Tilbury respectively - downstream of the Dartford Crossing. It means there will be an alternative route across the river than the M25.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has given the project, which has been in the works since 2009, the go-ahead. It will see a motorway-sized road connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex via two 2.6-mile tunnels under the Thames, which would be the UK’s longest road tunnel. The stretch of new road will be 14.5 miles in total.

The River Thames from Gravesend looking west towards London, at the location of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing between Kent and Essex | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The Planning Inspectorate said the Cabinet minister has approved a development consent order application by National Highways. Planning the project, which will nearly double road capacity across the Thames east of London, has cost £800m so far.

National Highways said the Government is “currently exploring private finance options for the project”.

No details have been revealed about whether there will be a charge to use it, but it would be a surprise if there was not. The Dartford Crossing is currently £2.50 for a car, but the M6 toll near Birmingham is £9.70. The Severn Bridge between England and Wales used to have a toll, but that was removed in 2018 when the construction costs were paid off and it passed back into public ownership.

Construction could start next year, with the new road expected to open in the early 2030s.

A map of where the Lower Thames Crossing will be built | National Highways

Matt Palmer, National Highways executive director for the Lower Thames Crossing, described it as “one of the UK’s most important infrastructure projects”.

He said: “It will unlock growth with quicker, safer and more reliable journeys, and redraw the blueprint for building major projects in a net zero future by scaling up the use low-carbon construction, and leaving a legacy of green spaces, green skills.

“Our plans have been shaped by the local community and refined by robust and rigorous examination from independent experts.”

Mr Palmer said National Highways is committed to “working with our neighbours” to build the crossing in a way that offers them “opportunities to work and learn new skills while reducing impacts”.

He added: “We are shovel-ready and have our delivery partners on board, and today’s decision allows us to work with government on funding and start the detailed planning that will let us start construction as soon as possible.”