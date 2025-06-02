M1 closed: Multi-vehicle accident shuts motorway both ways between Bedford and Milton Keynes
A motorway has been closed both ways after crash involving several vehicles.
The M1 is closed in both directions between Junction 13 for Bedford and Junction 14 for Milton Keynes.
National Highways said: “Emergency services continue to work at scene. There are currently delays of 30 mins northbound.”
