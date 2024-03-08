M1 closed: Motorway shut northbound after HGV overturns near Loughborough in Leicestershire
A major motorway was closed after a heavy goods vehicle overturned.
The M1 was shut northbound in Leicestershire, between Junction 23A and Junction 23 near Loughborough just after 6.30am. National Highways traffic officers and police are on scene.
The outside lane was opened past the lorry at about 7am but the inside and middle lanes are still shut for the lorry to be recovered and for clear-up work. An 8am update from National Highways said there are 60-minute delays and about five miles of queues.
Today National Highways launched a campaign to reduce accidents on motorways, concentrating on lane-hogging and tailgating.
