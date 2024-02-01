M1 delays: multi-vehicle collision causes four-mile tailbacks on Buckinghamshire motorway
Drivers have been warned to allow for extra time as traffic delays are still being felt
A multi-vehicle collision on the M1 in Buckinghamshire has caused major delays for drivers.
The carriageway travelling southbound between junction 15 Northampton and junction 14 Milton Keynes was closed following the crash earlier this morning. Traffic officers attended the scene and attempted to clear the collision as quickly as possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Only one southbound lane remains closed while awaiting recover. However, drivers have been warned that disruption is still being felt.
National Highways: East said in an update on X: "There's now 4 miles of congestion on approach. Allow extra journey time this morning."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.