A multi-vehicle collision has causes delays on the M1 near Buckinghamshire. (Credit: Highways England)

A multi-vehicle collision on the M1 in Buckinghamshire has caused major delays for drivers.

The carriageway travelling southbound between junction 15 Northampton and junction 14 Milton Keynes was closed following the crash earlier this morning. Traffic officers attended the scene and attempted to clear the collision as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only one southbound lane remains closed while awaiting recover. However, drivers have been warned that disruption is still being felt.