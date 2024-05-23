M1 crash: 5-mile tailbacks after collision involving two cars and van in Luton as police rushed to scene
Drivers have been warned of 60-minute delays on the M1 after following a collision involving two cars and a van. National Highways said traffic has been temporarily stopped on the southbound within J11A near Luton due to the incident.
The traffic service said on X that said two lanes of three remain closed with recovery with the police rushing to the scene. It added: “Delays of 60 minutes and approximately 5 miles of congestion approaching Luton.”
