There are delays of at least 60 minutes on the M1 near Luton due to a crash

Drivers have been warned of 60-minute delays on the M1 after following a collision involving two cars and a van. National Highways said traffic has been temporarily stopped on the southbound within J11A near Luton due to the incident.

