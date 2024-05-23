M1 crash: 5-mile tailbacks after collision involving two cars and van in Luton as police rushed to scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
There are delays of at least 60 minutes on the M1 near Luton due to a crash

Drivers have been warned of 60-minute delays on the M1 after following a collision involving two cars and a van. National Highways said traffic has been temporarily stopped on the southbound within J11A near Luton due to the incident.

There are delays of at least 60 minutes on the M1 near Luton due to a crashThere are delays of at least 60 minutes on the M1 near Luton due to a crash
There are delays of at least 60 minutes on the M1 near Luton due to a crash

The traffic service said on X that said two lanes of three remain closed with recovery with the police rushing to the scene. It added: “Delays of 60 minutes and approximately 5 miles of congestion approaching Luton.”

Related topics:CarsLutonPoliceTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.