There are delays of up to an hour after a crash on the M1 in Nottinghamshire.

National Highways said three lanes on the northbound between Junction 27 (Hucknall) and Junction 28 (Mansfield) remain closed with emergency services still working at the scene.

There are four miles of congestion reported on approach, the traffic service said. Derbyshire Road Policing Unit and East Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene.