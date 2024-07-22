M1 crash: Delays of up to one hour after crash in Nottinghamshire as emergency services rushed to scene
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are delays of up to an hour after a crash on the M1 in Nottinghamshire.
National Highways said three lanes on the northbound between Junction 27 (Hucknall) and Junction 28 (Mansfield) remain closed with emergency services still working at the scene.
There are four miles of congestion reported on approach, the traffic service said. Derbyshire Road Policing Unit and East Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.