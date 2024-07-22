M1 crash: Delays of up to one hour after crash in Nottinghamshire as emergency services rushed to scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

22nd Jul 2024, 1:30pm
There are delays of up to an hour after a crash on the M1 in Nottinghamshire.

National Highways said three lanes on the northbound between Junction 27 (Hucknall) and Junction 28 (Mansfield) remain closed with emergency services still working at the scene.

There are four miles of congestion reported on approach, the traffic service said. Derbyshire Road Policing Unit and East Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

