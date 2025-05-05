M1 crash: Man killed after van involved in motorway collision in Northamptonshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened at about 5.45pm on Saturday, when a white Vauxhall Combi was in a crash. No other vehicles were involved. The driver, a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene.
It happened on the M1 southbound between Junction 15A and Junction 15, which are at Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, seen the van prior to the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000255518 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.