A major motorway has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways said the M1 in Hertfordshire is closed southbound between Junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) and Junction 6 (M25) due to the incident.

The traffic service said: “Emergency services including Hertfordshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”

