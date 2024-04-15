M1 crash: Motorway in Hertfordshire closed after 'serious' collision near Hemel Hempstead
A major motorway has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways said the M1 in Hertfordshire is closed southbound between Junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) and Junction 6 (M25) due to the incident.
The traffic service said: “Emergency services including Hertfordshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”
Diversion route is currently in place, with those travelling southbound on the M1 are advised to exit the motorway at Junction 7 and continue on the A414 until the ‘Park Street’ roundabout with A405.
