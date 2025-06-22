M1: Crash shuts two lanes on northbound carriageway between Hoyland and Barnsley

A crash has caused major disruption on the M1 northbound this afternoon near Barnsley.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Motorway Cameras, the closure is in effect between Junction 36 (Hoyland) and Junction 37 (Barnsley). It said normal traffic conditions are not expected to resume until between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

A crash has caused major disruption on the M1 northbound this afternoon near Barnsley. | National Highways

South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that there may be long delays on the northbound carriageway of M1 between junctions 36 and 37 following a road traffic collision. Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed, with only lane 3 open to drivers.”

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible. No further details about the nature of the crash or any injuries have been released at this time.