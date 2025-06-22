M1: Crash shuts two lanes on northbound carriageway between Hoyland and Barnsley
According to Motorway Cameras, the closure is in effect between Junction 36 (Hoyland) and Junction 37 (Barnsley). It said normal traffic conditions are not expected to resume until between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that there may be long delays on the northbound carriageway of M1 between junctions 36 and 37 following a road traffic collision. Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed, with only lane 3 open to drivers.”
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible. No further details about the nature of the crash or any injuries have been released at this time.
