M1 crash: Traffic stopped between Sheffield and Rotherham after police incident

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

9th Oct 2024, 8:59pm
The traffic on the M1 near Sheffield has been stopped following a collision.

National Highways reported that traffic on the southbound carriageway between Junction 33 Rotherham and Junction 32 Sheffield has been stopped, describing the situation as 'severe.'

According to the traffic service, lanes one and two of four remain closed and normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on October 9, 2024.

