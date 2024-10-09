M1 crash: Traffic stopped between Sheffield and Rotherham after police incident
National Highways reported that traffic on the southbound carriageway between Junction 33 Rotherham and Junction 32 Sheffield has been stopped, describing the situation as 'severe.'
According to the traffic service, lanes one and two of four remain closed and normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on October 9, 2024.
