Crash causes four miles of congestion on M1 as drivers warned of 40 minute delays
Emergency services responded to the scene on the M1 northbound between Junction 14 (Newport Pagnell) and Junction 15 (Collingtree). The multi-vehicle collision shut two lanes of four northbound, with drivers warned of congestion as a result.
National Highways said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “The #M1 northbound between J14 (#Newportpagnell) and J15 (#Collingtree) has 2 lanes of (4) closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Emergency services are on scene. There are delays of approx. 40 minutes with 4 miles of congestion.”
