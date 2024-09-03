Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of up to 40 minute delays and four miles of the congestion after a crash on the M1.

Emergency services responded to the scene on the M1 northbound between Junction 14 (Newport Pagnell) and Junction 15 (Collingtree). The multi-vehicle collision shut two lanes of four northbound, with drivers warned of congestion as a result.

National Highways said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “The #M1 northbound between J14 (#Newportpagnell) and J15 (#Collingtree) has 2 lanes of (4) closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services are on scene. There are delays of approx. 40 minutes with 4 miles of congestion.”