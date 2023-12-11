The repairs to safety barriers are not expected to be completed until Wednesday evening, December 13

The M1 in South Yorkshire, where essential repairs to the central reservation barriers are causing major delays. Lane three of both the northbound and southbound carriageways has been closed while the work, which is expected to last until the evening of Wednesday, December 13, is carried out. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk

Drivers using the M1 have been warned of big delays as repairs are carried out to safety barriers.

National Highways said today, Monday, December 11, that lane three of both the north and southbound carriages between junctions 37 and 38, near Barnsley and Penistone, in South Yorkshire, had been shut.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 in South Yorkshire, where essential repairs to the central reservation barriers are causing major delays. Lane three of both the northbound and southbound carriageways has been closed while the work, which is expected to last until the evening of Wednesday, December 13, is carried out. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said that they were likely to remain closed until Wednesday evening, December 13, with peak hour traffic expected, as the 'important' safety barrier repairs continue.

As of 8am today, National Highways was reporting six miles of congestion and delays of 30 minutes, with drivers advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

In a statement, National Highways said: "A section of the central reservation safety barrier between the two junctions was badly damaged in an RTC involving a lorry in October.

"National Highways had hoped to start and finish the work at the weekend but has been delayed by the stormy weather and the repairs will now need to continue this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The lane three closure will remain in place around the clock until the repair is finished – probably on Wednesday evening."