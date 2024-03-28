Breaking
M1 delays: Lorry fire sees three lanes closed near Chesterfield
Drivers are facing long delays this morning on the M1 after a lorry caught fire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lorry fire saw three lanes of a busy motorway closed.
All but one lane of the M1 northbound in Derbyshire was shut between Junction 29 for Chesterfield and Junction 29A for Markham Vale, although National Highways has said one has reopened.
There are six miles of queues, which are delaying drivers by about an hour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.