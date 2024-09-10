M1: Delays of up to 90 minutes after crash in West Yorkshire near Wakefield
Motorists have been warned of up to 90-minute delays following a collision on the M1 in West Yorkshire.
National Highways said the motorway’s northbound between Junction 41 Wakefield and Junction 42 near M62 and Lofthouse.
The traffic service said one lane of five remains closed following the incident. It added: “75-90 min delay currently but these should start to ease now 2 lanes have re-opened.”
