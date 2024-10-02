M1 Derbyshire: Queues form as two lanes closed by police on northbound side

Congestion on the M1 between Junction 28 and Junction 29 in Derbyshire after two lanes were closed by police Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.ukCongestion on the M1 between Junction 28 and Junction 29 in Derbyshire after two lanes were closed by police Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.uk
Police closed one side of a major motorway - and two lanes are still shut.

The northbound M1 in Derbyshire was shut at about 5.30am between Junction 28 for Mansfield and Junction 29 for Heath.

Now the outside lane has been reopened but the inside and middle lanes are still closed. An update at about 7.45am said that the lanes were still closed and that there were about 60-minute delays with five miles of queueing traffic.

National Highways said it was a ‘police-led incident’ - police have not revealed the reason for the closure.

