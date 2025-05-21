The M1 in Leeds has been shut following a serious collision.

The northbound carriageway is currently closed between Junction 46 (Garforth) and Junction 47 (A1M) following the incident, National Highways has said.

Emergency services, including officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, are at the scene. National Highways confirmed that two ambulances are in attendance.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the traffic service said: “Trapped traffic has since been released, but emergency crews continue to work at scene.”

As of the latest update, delays are reported to be over 20 minutes, with around two miles of congestion approaching the closure point.

Earlier, National Highways reported approximately three miles of tailbacks and 20-minute delays as the closure remained in place.