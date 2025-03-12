A lorry fire has seen one side of a major motorway closed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The northbound carriageway of the M1, between Junction 28 for Pinxton and South Normanton and Junction 29 for Chesterfield, near the Tibshelf services, is now shut.

CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M1 Northbound Motorway - J29, Chesterfield / Mansfield March 12 2025 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Lanes were also closed on the southbound side while the fire service and Derbyshire roads police worked at the scene, but have now been reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways says there are delays of 30 minutes northbound, with about three miles of congestion.

A diversion has been set up northbound, with traffic following the hollow triangle symbol.

At M1 Junction 28, exit onto the A38 eastbound for approximately 7.5km, and then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A617. Follow the westbound A617 and rejoin the M1 at Junction 29.