M1 traffic: Is the M1 closed? Lorry fire causes long delays on motorway in Derbyshire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

12th Mar 2025, 9:55am
A lorry fire has seen one side of a major motorway closed.

The northbound carriageway of the M1, between Junction 28 for Pinxton and South Normanton and Junction 29 for Chesterfield, near the Tibshelf services, is now shut.

CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M1 Northbound Motorway - J29, Chesterfield / Mansfield March 12 2025placeholder image
CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M1 Northbound Motorway - J29, Chesterfield / Mansfield March 12 2025 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Lanes were also closed on the southbound side while the fire service and Derbyshire roads police worked at the scene, but have now been reopened.

National Highways says there are delays of 30 minutes northbound, with about three miles of congestion.

A diversion has been set up northbound, with traffic following the hollow triangle symbol.

At M1 Junction 28, exit onto the A38 eastbound for approximately 7.5km, and then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A617. Follow the westbound A617 and rejoin the M1 at Junction 29.

