M1 and M25 closed: Police incident stops traffic on major motorways in Hertfordshire
Two major motorways are closed for what has been described as a ‘police incident’.
The M1 is shut northbound between Junction 6 for Watford and St Albans and Junction 6a for the M25, and traffic has been stopped on the M25 in both directions near Junction 21.
National Highways said: “Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning.”
