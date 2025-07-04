M1 and M25 closed: Police incident stops traffic on major motorways in Hertfordshire

Tom Morton

2 minutes ago
Two major motorways are closed for what has been described as a ‘police incident’.

The M1 is shut northbound between Junction 6 for Watford and St Albans and Junction 6a for the M25, and traffic has been stopped on the M25 in both directions near Junction 21.

Queueing traffic on the M1 near Junction 6 for Watford and St Albans | motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways said: “Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning.”

Hertfordshire Police said: “If you are planning to travel through either junction on your travels, we recommend that you seek an alternative route as the road will be closed.”

