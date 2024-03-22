The M1 was closed both ways between Junction 21A and Junction 22 by police. This is the view near Junction 22. Picture motorwaycameras.co.uk

A man walking on the M1 has been killed after being hit by a truck.

The M1 was closed both ways for several hours in Leicestershire this morning. It has reopened northbound but remains shut southbound, with long delays in the area.

Police say they were called just before 3.20am today about the collision on the southbound side near Junction 22. It was also reported that before he died the man was on the bridge in Forest Road and Stoney Lane, Markfield. East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the man standing over the bridge. Anyone who was driving past Junction 22 of the M1 is also asked to check their dash cam for footage that could help the investigation. Anyone with information can call Leicestershire Police on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk quoting incident 61 of 22 March.

The southbound side of the M1 between Junction 21A for Leicester and Junction 22 for Markfield is expected to remain closed throughout the morning. Forest Road in Markfield has also been closed by police. National Highways has now said the northbound side has reopened but long delays remain.

A diversion has been set up. Road users travelling southbound can follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs:

Leave the M1 southbound at J22 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A50.

Follow the A50 eastbound to the A50/A46 interchange and at the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A46.

Continue on the A46 back to M1 J21A and merge with the M1 southbound to continue your journey.