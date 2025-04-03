Is the M1 closed? Multi-vehicle crash sees lanes shut in Hertfordshire
Two lanes of a motorway are closed after a collision - causing long queues.
National Highways says that the two slowest lanes are shut on the southbound side of the M1 between Junction 9 for Harpenden and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.
It because of what has been called a “multi-vehicle collision”.
At the moment there are delays of 30 minutes and about three miles of congestion.
