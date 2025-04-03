Is the M1 closed? Multi-vehicle crash sees lanes shut in Hertfordshire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two lanes of a motorway are closed after a collision - causing long queues.

National Highways says that the two slowest lanes are shut on the southbound side of the M1 between Junction 9 for Harpenden and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

It because of what has been called a “multi-vehicle collision”.

At the moment there are delays of 30 minutes and about three miles of congestion.

Related topics:Motorways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice