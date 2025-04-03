Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two lanes of a motorway are closed after a collision - causing long queues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways says that the two slowest lanes are shut on the southbound side of the M1 between Junction 9 for Harpenden and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

It because of what has been called a “multi-vehicle collision”.

At the moment there are delays of 30 minutes and about three miles of congestion.