M1: Northbound carriageway closed between Milton Keynes and Northampton after 'serious' multi-vehicle crash

By Rahmah Ghazali

2 minutes ago
The M1 motorway is currently closed northbound between Junction 14 (Milton Keynes) and Junction 15 (Northampton) following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways East said: "The #M1 is now CLOSED northbound between J14 #MiltonKeynes and J15 #Northampton due to a multi vehicle collision. Emergency services continue to work at scene. More info to follow."

M1 near Milton Keynes has been shut after a serious crashplaceholder image
M1 near Milton Keynes has been shut after a serious crash | National Highways

A follow-up post said: "The #M1 remains CLOSED northbound between J14 #MiltonKeynes and J15 #Northampton due to a multi vehicle collision. Emergency services continue to work at scene. For more info including diversion: nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates."

