M1 Northbound near Leeds: all lanes reopen after vehicle fire caused closures and miles of congestion
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was heavy disruption on the M1 Northbound motorway near Leeds on Sunday (June 9) after a vehicle fire.
The National Highways have confirmed that all lanes are now open on the M1 Northbound after drivers were told to expect delays of 30 minutes, with traffic queues currently stretching for three miles.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, National Highways: Yorkshire has been sharing updates with commuters, their first post reads: “Traffic is currently stopped on the #M1 northbound between J45 and J46 near #Leeds due to a vehicle fire. There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion.”
In a post below, they continue: “Lanes 2 and 3 are now OPEN on the #M1 northbound between J45 and J46 near #Leeds following a vehicle fire.” Adding: “Lane 1 remains closed for recovery and clear up works. Delays of 30 mins remain and approx 3 miles of congestion.”
In a follow-up post they shared the update with drivers that: “All lanes are now open on the #M1 northbound between J45 and J46 near #Leeds.”
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also sign up to her free weekly column in the NationalWorld newsletter bringing you the latest tv and film news every Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.