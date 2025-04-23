Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorway was closed after a horse got on to the road - and refused to leave.

The M1 between Junction 26 and Junction 25, near Nottingham, was shut southbound for about three hours after the animal was spotted on the carriageway.

It was was first reported before 3.30am and National Highways reported that it was “being very unco-operative in attempts to corral it off the network.”

A vet and a farmer were brought in to try to coax it off the the motorway and the road was eventually reopened just before 6.30am. Drivers who were stuck in the closure had to be turned round by police and diversions were set up. The road is running normally now, says National Highways.