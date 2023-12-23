Drivers heading home for Christmas in Sheffield are facing miles of congestion after a dog was loose on the M1 on Friday afternoon.

The M1 was stopped in both directions this afternoon between J34 (Meadowhall) and J35 (Thorpe Hesley) due to a dog being loose on the motorway.

National Highways reported delays of up to 30 minutes on approach both ways at around 3.20pm.

Traffic was held for around 15 minutes before being released. Approximately four miles of congestion in the area increased delays in both directions.