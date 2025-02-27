Is the M1 shut at Leicester? Motorway closed southbound as water bottles spill all over carriageway after collision

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

27th Feb 2025, 11:38am

One side of a major motorway is shut after water bottles came off a lorry and spilled across the carriageway after a collision.

The M1 is shut southbound at Junction 21 for Leicester. A lorry was involved in a crash and water bottles are spread all over the road.

Traffic is being diverted off and back on via the junction’s sliproads, but there are 90-minute delays and about eight miles of queuing traffic.

