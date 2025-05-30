A section of the M1 motorway near London Luton Airport has been closed due to an ongoing police-led incident. | National Highways

A section of the M1 heading towards London Luton Airport has been closed due to an ongoing police-led incident.

National Highways said the carriageway between Junction 9 (Harpenden) and Junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) was closed following the incident. The nature of the incident has not yet been disclosed by Hertfordshire Police.

In an update posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways: East confirmed the closure, stating:

“Due to the ongoing police led incident, the #M1 is now closed southbound between J9 (#Harpenden) and J8 (#HemelHempstead). The northbound traffic has been released with residual delays of up to 45 minutes. Please keep following the feed for further updates.”

Earlier, traffic had been held in both directions between Junctions 8 and 7. Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were deployed to the scene.

“Due to an ongoing @HertsPolice led incident, the #M1 is currently held both ways J8 - J7 near #HemelHempsted. All emergency services including the Air Ambulance are working at the scene. Further updates to follow, please allow extra time for your journey,” National Highways posted in a separate message.

Drivers are being urged to check travel updates regularly and plan for delays, particularly those heading to the airport.

In an update, National Highways said the carriageway will remain closed “throughout the evening” for the police to complete investigation work at the scene.

According to Motorway Cameras, normal traffic conditions are expected between 8pm and 8.15pm.

One of the motorists stranded on the carriageway was Luton councillor Yaqub Hanif. He asked the traffic service on X: “How do those of us on the carriageway get off the motorway and go to our home???”

National Highways responded, saying: “Plans are being made to clear the traffic caught within the closure as soon as it is safe, please keep following the feed for further updates, apologies for the delay in the response....”