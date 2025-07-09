The M1 in Hertfordshire has been closed southbound between Junction 5 (Watford) and Junction 1 (Brent Cross) following a serious collision involving an overturned car.

Emergency services, including officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and crews from the East of England Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

National Highways confirmed the severity of the crash in a tweet: “#M1 southbound between J5 #Watford and J4 #Edgware #Hertfordshire — ROAD CLOSED due to a very serious collision.”

Earlier, traffic was initially halted as response units made their way to the site. “TRAFFIC STOPPED due to a collision resulting in a car overturning,” a spokesperson from National Highways East posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Drivers are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol starting from Junction 4:

Exit the M1 at Junction 5 onto Berrygrove Interchange

Follow the A41 southbound

At Apex Corner roundabout, take the second exit onto the A1

Then take the exit for the A41 and continue to Brent Cross Interchange

At Brent Cross, take the third exit onto the A406 where routes to rejoin the M1 or continue via the A406 are available