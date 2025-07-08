M1: Traffic held on northbound carriageway after multi-vehicle crash in Bedfordshire
Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M1 northbound in Bedfordshire on Tuesday afternoon following a multiple-vehicle collision.
National Highways confirmed the incident at 1.20pm on July 8, posting on X (formerly Twitter):
“The #M1 northbound in #Bedfordshire is currently held between J12 (#Flitwick) and J13 (#Bedford/#MiltonKeynes) following a multiple vehicle collision. All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene. There are delays of up to 30 minutes on the approach.”
All lanes were closed northbound to allow emergency crews to safely access and clear the scene.
