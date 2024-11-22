M1 traffic update: One-hour delays after crash and fuel spill between Crick and Catthorpe Interchange

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The traffic on the M1 has been hit with severe delays following a crash, resulting in a large fuel spillage.

National Highways said traffic is being held on the M1 northbound between Junction 18 Crick and Junction 19 at Catthore Interchange, causing delays in excess of 60 minutes and approximately 8 miles of congestion.

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice