M1: Two lanes closed near Worksop after vehicle fire causes major disruption

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
Drivers have been warned of delays of up to 35 minutes after a vehicle fire on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

National Highways said lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed on the northbound carriageway between J30 (Workshop) and J31 (Aston/Sheffield) due to the incident.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter): “There are 5 miles congestion on approach causing 35 min delays above normal travel time.”

Related topics:WorksopNational HighwaysSheffieldAston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice