Drivers have been warned of delays of up to 35 minutes after a vehicle fire on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

National Highways said lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed on the northbound carriageway between J30 (Workshop) and J31 (Aston/Sheffield) due to the incident.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter): “There are 5 miles congestion on approach causing 35 min delays above normal travel time.”