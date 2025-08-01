M1: Two lanes closed near Worksop after vehicle fire causes major disruption
Drivers have been warned of delays of up to 35 minutes after a vehicle fire on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
National Highways said lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed on the northbound carriageway between J30 (Workshop) and J31 (Aston/Sheffield) due to the incident.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter): “There are 5 miles congestion on approach causing 35 min delays above normal travel time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.