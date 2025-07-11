M11: Crash near Stansted Airport closes one lane, causes major delays

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
A lane has been closed on the M11 northbound near Stansted Airport following a collision on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred between Junction 8 for Stansted Airport and Birchanger, and Junction 9 for the A11 and Great Chesterford. National Highways confirmed the closure of lane 2 (of 2) and said traffic officers are currently at the scene.

Crash near Stansted Airport on the M11 causes major delaysplaceholder image
Crash near Stansted Airport on the M11 causes major delays | National Highways

In a statement posted on X, National Highways said: “Lane 2 (of 2) is closed on the #M11 northbound between J8 @STN_Airport #Birchanger and J9 (#A11 #GreatChesterford) following a collision. Traffic Officer on scene. There are approx. 5.5 miles congestion on approach causing 40 min delays above normal travel time.”

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes where possible as delays continue to build.

Related topics:DriversNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice