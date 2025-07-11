A lane has been closed on the M11 northbound near Stansted Airport following a collision on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred between Junction 8 for Stansted Airport and Birchanger, and Junction 9 for the A11 and Great Chesterford. National Highways confirmed the closure of lane 2 (of 2) and said traffic officers are currently at the scene.

In a statement posted on X, National Highways said: “Lane 2 (of 2) is closed on the #M11 northbound between J8 @STN_Airport #Birchanger and J9 (#A11 #GreatChesterford) following a collision. Traffic Officer on scene. There are approx. 5.5 miles congestion on approach causing 40 min delays above normal travel time.”

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes where possible as delays continue to build.