M11: Crash near Stansted Airport closes one lane, causes major delays
The incident occurred between Junction 8 for Stansted Airport and Birchanger, and Junction 9 for the A11 and Great Chesterford. National Highways confirmed the closure of lane 2 (of 2) and said traffic officers are currently at the scene.
In a statement posted on X, National Highways said: “Lane 2 (of 2) is closed on the #M11 northbound between J8 @STN_Airport #Birchanger and J9 (#A11 #GreatChesterford) following a collision. Traffic Officer on scene. There are approx. 5.5 miles congestion on approach causing 40 min delays above normal travel time.”
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes where possible as delays continue to build.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.