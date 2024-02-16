Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are facing lengthy queues on the M11 near Stansted Airport following a collision.

There are delays of up to one hour as traffic builds up near the travel hub. Tailbacks are stretching seven miles, causing headaches for drivers this afternoon northbound between junction 8A and junction 9 Great Chesterford.

National Highways: East provided an update on X (formerly Twitter). It said: "The #M11 northbound between J8A (@STN_Airport) and J9 (#GreatChesterford), lane 2 (of 2) is closed due to a collision. There is currently approx. 7 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times."