M11 in Essex shut between Loughton and Epping after lorry overturns
A motorway was shut on Friday afternoon due to an overturned lorry. National Highways said the M11 in Essex is closed northbound between Junction 5 in Loughton and Junction 6 near M25 and Epping following the incident.
The link road from the M25 anticlockwise to the M11 northbound is also closed, said the traffic service. It added: “All emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.15pm and 4.30pm on April 26.
