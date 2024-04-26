Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorway was shut on Friday afternoon due to an overturned lorry. National Highways said the M11 in Essex is closed northbound between Junction 5 in Loughton and Junction 6 near M25 and Epping following the incident.

The link road from the M25 anticlockwise to the M11 northbound is also closed, said the traffic service. It added: “All emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”

