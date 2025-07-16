A lorry fire on the M11 in Essex has shut down the southbound motorway in both directions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways East confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The #M11 in #Essex is closed in both directions between J8 #Stansted and J10 #Duxford due to a HGV fire. Emergency Services are currently in attendance.”

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and are urged to follow diversion routes currently in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the official National Highways traffic update, the southbound diversion advises motorists to:

Follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol.

Exit at Junction 10 southbound onto the A505 and continue to the A505/A10 roundabout at Royston.

Take the first exit onto the A10 south and proceed through Reed, Buckland, Chipping, Buntingford, Colliers End, High Cross, Thundridge, and Ware to reach the A10/A414 West roundabout.

From there, take the first exit onto the A414 to Harlow and rejoin the M11 at Junction 7.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey,” the advisory added.