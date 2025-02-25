A man has been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs and of causing danger to road users after an incident on a motorway.

Marley Bennett, 23, of Barwick Road, Dover was arrested on November 24, 2024 by officers from Essex Police’s Rural Engagement Team and Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team.

Police had received several reports of a man on foot on the M11 near Junction 8, causing disruption to motorists. He was arrested at Birchanger Services on the M11 near Saffron Walden.

Bennett is due to appear before Chelmsford magistrates on March 21.