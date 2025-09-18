M11 traffic: Collision involving cars and van sees motorway shut
Traffic is being held on motorway after a collision involving three cars and a van.
National Highways says that “delays are building” on the M11 southbound between Junction 13 for Cambridge and Junction 12 for Grantchester.
They say Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue officers are on the scene.
Motorway cameras show traffic is backed up to Junction 14 for St Neots and beyond.
Cambridgeshire police said: “Due to an ongoing incident on the M11 there are severe delays approaching Junction 13. Please avoid the area. Many thanks and drive safe.”