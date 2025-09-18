Traffic is being held on motorway after a collision involving three cars and a van.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways says that “delays are building” on the M11 southbound between Junction 13 for Cambridge and Junction 12 for Grantchester.

They say Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue officers are on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queueing traffic on the southbound M11 at St Neots on the morning after a collision near Cambridge | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Motorway cameras show traffic is backed up to Junction 14 for St Neots and beyond.

Cambridgeshire police said: “Due to an ongoing incident on the M11 there are severe delays approaching Junction 13. Please avoid the area. Many thanks and drive safe.”