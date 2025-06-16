The M11 in Essex has been closed in both directions near Standsted Airport following a serious collision involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

National Highways said: “The M11 in Essex is closed in both directions between J8 near Stansted Airport and J7A near Harlow North due to a serious collision involving an overturned heavy goods vehicle which has crossed from the northbound carriageway onto the southbound carriageway and has subsequently overturned and come to rest on its side.”

The incident was first reported on Monday afternoon, with the southbound lanes initially affected before a full closure was implemented as the situation escalated. Traffic is now stopped in both directions as emergency response teams attend the scene.

“Essex emergency services are working at the scene with Essex Police leading the response. National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are in attendance and will be assisting with traffic management,” the agency said.

In an update, National Highways said “the closures are expected to remain in place for several hours”, particularly for those heading to or from Stansted Airport.

Drivers are advised to follow official diversions and allow extra travel time.

Southbound (Hollow Square symbol):

Exit at J8 onto the A120 west towards Little Hadham

Continue through Standon to the A120/A10 roundabout

Take the first exit onto the A10 south

Proceed through Colliers End, High Cross, Thundridge, and Ware to the A10/A414 (Harlow) roundabout

Take the first exit onto the A414 east to Harlow

Rejoin the M11 at J7

Full diversion details are available on the National Highways website.