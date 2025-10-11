M11 traffic: Motorway reopened southbound in Essex following closure from Junction 10 at Royston to Stansted Airport

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
One side of a motorway near an airport has been reopened after a collision.

The M11 in Essex was closed southbound between Junction 10 for Royston and Junction 8 for Stansted. Essex Police and National Highways are at the scene.

A diversion was been set up, but police have just confirmed that the carriageway is open again.

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or on 0300 123 5000.

