One side of a motorway near an airport has been reopened after a collision.

The M11 in Essex was closed southbound between Junction 10 for Royston and Junction 8 for Stansted. Essex Police and National Highways are at the scene.

A diversion was been set up, but police have just confirmed that the carriageway is open again.

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or on 0300 123 5000.