Two lanes remain shut on the M11 in Essex following a multi-vehicle collision, with drivers facing delays of up to 90 minutes.

National Highways confirmed the closures on Friday evening on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “2 lanes (of 3) remain closed on the #M11 north in #Essex between J5 #Loughton and J6 #M25. Recovery specialists are en route. Delays of up to 90 minutes on approach, if planning to travel in the area please allow for extra journey time.”

Earlier at 6.46pm, National Highways posted: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M11 northbound between J5 (#Loughton) and J6 (#M25) in #Essex due to a multi-vehicle collision. @EssexPoliceUK, @ECFRS and @EastEnglandAmb are on scene along with National Highways traffic officers. 30 min delay and 3 miles of congestion.”

Emergency services remain at the scene.