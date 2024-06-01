Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M18 motorway has been closed by police

A motorway has been closed both ways by police.

The M18 in Yorkshire, which connects the M1 at Sheffield to the M62 near Goole, is shut between Junction 5 for the M180 and Junction 4 for the A630. It’s near the Junction 5 turning.

National Highways has said only that it is a “police-led incident” and that there is “no indication at this time when the road will reopen”.

It’s believed the closure has been sparked due to someone on a motorway bridge.

South Yorkshire Police have said: “Please be aware the M18 motorway is currently closed at junction five in both directions, following a concern for safety. There is significant traffic at a standstill and motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.