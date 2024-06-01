M18 closed: Police shut motorway in both directions
A motorway has been closed both ways by police.
The M18 in Yorkshire, which connects the M1 at Sheffield to the M62 near Goole, is shut between Junction 5 for the M180 and Junction 4 for the A630. It’s near the Junction 5 turning.
National Highways has said only that it is a “police-led incident” and that there is “no indication at this time when the road will reopen”.
It’s believed the closure has been sparked due to someone on a motorway bridge.
South Yorkshire Police have said: “Please be aware the M18 motorway is currently closed at junction five in both directions, following a concern for safety. There is significant traffic at a standstill and motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.
“Reports have also been received of cars caught in the traffic attempting to avoid the queues by turning and driving the wrong way down the hard shoulder. Motorists are advised to remain in place and leave the hard shoulder clear for emergency vehicles.”
