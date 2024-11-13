M18: Motorists urged to 'avoid' Doncaster motorway after two separate collisions cause major delays

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
Motorists have been urged to avoid Doncaster motorway after two separate collisions cause major delays in the area.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M18, near Doncaster, forcing the motorway to shut in both directions between junctions 6 and 7.

South Yorkshire Police said the closure “is expected to be in place for some time” adding, “We would ask that drivers please avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel”.

Motorists have been urged to avoid Doncaster motorway after two separate collisions cause major delays in the area. | National Highways

National Highways said the carriageway is also closed southbound between Junction 7 (M62) and Junction 5 near Scunthorpe. It added: “Emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.”

According to pictures and footage shared on social media, traffic appears to be at a standstill as emergency services attend to the incident. Reports indicate that a third collision on the M62, just before the M18, has led to the complete closure of eastbound traffic, further worsening the congestion.

