Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorway has been closed after a lorry hit a bridge and jack-knifed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M20 in Kent is shut eastbound - the towards the coast - between Junction 8 at Hollingbourne and Junction 9 at Ashford. The lorry hit a bridge and then stopped, blocking the carriageway.

Kent Police and National Highways traffic officers are dealing with traffic, and trying to release traffic which is queueing behind the lorry. Traffic officers say “specialist equipment” will be required to clear the carriageway of debris - although it has not been revealed what the debris is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jack-knifed lorry on the M20 | National Highways

A diversion has been set up - drivers should follow the hollow circle signs - but need to note there is a height limit of 4.7m on this route. Taler vehicles will be given extra diversion instructions.

Exit the M20 at J8 and take the third exit at the roundabout and at the next roundabout take the first exit on to the A20

Remain on the A20 until the junction with Fougeres Way where it will will turn northwards towards J9 of the M20 and rejoin the M20 eastbound at J9.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com and from 0300 123 5000.