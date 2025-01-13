Is the M20 closed? Lorry hits bridge and spills load - diversion set up eastbound
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The M20 in Kent is shut eastbound - the towards the coast - between Junction 8 at Hollingbourne and Junction 9 at Ashford. The lorry hit a bridge and then stopped, blocking the carriageway.
Kent Police and National Highways traffic officers are dealing with traffic, and trying to release traffic which is queueing behind the lorry. Traffic officers say “specialist equipment” will be required to clear the carriageway of debris - although it has not been revealed what the debris is.
A diversion has been set up - drivers should follow the hollow circle signs - but need to note there is a height limit of 4.7m on this route. Taler vehicles will be given extra diversion instructions.
- Exit the M20 at J8 and take the third exit at the roundabout and at the next roundabout take the first exit on to the A20
- Remain on the A20 until the junction with Fougeres Way where it will will turn northwards towards J9 of the M20 and rejoin the M20 eastbound at J9.
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com and from 0300 123 5000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.