M20 closure: Motorway between Wrotham Heath & M25 in Kent closed after lorry catches fire
A major motorway has been closed after a lorry caught fire. National Highways said the M20 in Kent is closed westbound between junction 3 (near M26, Wrotham Heath) and junction 1 (near M25) due to the incident.
The traffic service said emergency services including Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue are in attendance. It added: “National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.”
In an update posted before 2pm, National Highways said all lanes on the eastbound carriageway have been reopened. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4pm and 4.15pm on May 8, 2024.
