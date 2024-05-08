Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major motorway has been closed after a lorry caught fire. National Highways said the M20 in Kent is closed westbound between junction 3 (near M26, Wrotham Heath) and junction 1 (near M25) due to the incident.

The traffic service said emergency services including Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue are in attendance. It added: “National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.”

