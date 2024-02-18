M23 crash: Delays ease near Gatwick Airport after multi-vehicle collision
M23 motorway near Gatwick has been reopened after a crash
Two lanes of a busy motorway near a major airport have been reopened after a multi-vehicle collision.
The two outside lanes of the M23 northbound were shut between Junction 9 for Gatwick Airport and Junction 8 for the M25 after the crash.
Emergency services and National Highways traffic officers were called out and there were delays of 45 minutes, but the road has now been reopened.
