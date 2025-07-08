Traffic on the M23 near Gatwick Airport is at a standstill following a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

National Highways said traffic has been stopped on the northbound carriageway in Surrey between Junction 9 (Gatwick Airport) and Junction 8 (M25) following the incident.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday evening, the traffic service says: “We're hoping to have some lanes open soon. Thanks for your patience if you're held up.”