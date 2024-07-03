Breaking
M23: Delays near Gatwick Airport after multi-vehicle crash as emergency services rushed to scene
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorway near Gatwick Airport has been shut after a multi-vehicle collision.
National Highways said three lanes on the M23 southbound between Junction 8 (M25) and Junction 9 near the airport due to the crash.
Sussex Police and Surrey Fire Rescue Service are at the scene. Delays of 45 minutes and approximately four miles of congestion are reported on approach, the traffic service said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.