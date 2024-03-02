Scores of people have been treated for injuries following the smash on the M23

Police closed the M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 following a serious collision yesterday evening (March 1). Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm to a collision involving around 15 vehicles. Police said the ambulance service assessed and treated multiple casualties at the scene.

Sussex Police said the southbound carriageway has since reopened, but northbound lanes between Junctions 10 and 11 remain closed. Posting on Facebook, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The southbound carriageway of the M23 has now reopened following a collision involving multiple vehicles this evening. Northbound lanes between Junctions 10 and 11 remain closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement