Is the M23 open? Four people taken to hospital and around 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision
Police closed the M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 following a serious collision yesterday evening (March 1). Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm to a collision involving around 15 vehicles. Police said the ambulance service assessed and treated multiple casualties at the scene.
Sussex Police said the southbound carriageway has since reopened, but northbound lanes between Junctions 10 and 11 remain closed. Posting on Facebook, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The southbound carriageway of the M23 has now reopened following a collision involving multiple vehicles this evening. Northbound lanes between Junctions 10 and 11 remain closed while emergency services work at the scene.
“The ambulance service has confirmed four people have been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Around 30 other patients are being assessed for minor injuries. Please continue to avoid the area and we once again thank you for your patience.”