M25: 60-minute delays on motorway near Heathrow Airport after crash, four lanes shut
National Highways said the incident has forced the closure of four out of six lanes on the M25 anti-clockwise between Junctions 15 (M4) and 14.
According to National Highways: East, the incident has resulted in significant congestion, with traffic queuing for approximately six miles. It said: “4 lanes (of 6) are closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J15 (#M4) and J14 @HeathrowAirport due to a collision. There is around 6 miles of congestion on approach which is adding about an hour to normal journey times.”
The warning was issued at 3.28pm, with the agency advising motorists to check their routes before travelling. An alert graphic attached to the tweet reads: “60 minute delays. Travelling soon? Check your route.”
