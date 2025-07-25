Motorists heading towards Heathrow Airport faced major delays on Friday afternoon following a collision.

National Highways said the incident has forced the closure of four out of six lanes on the M25 anti-clockwise between Junctions 15 (M4) and 14.

According to National Highways: East, the incident has resulted in significant congestion, with traffic queuing for approximately six miles. It said: “4 lanes (of 6) are closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J15 (#M4) and J14 @HeathrowAirport due to a collision. There is around 6 miles of congestion on approach which is adding about an hour to normal journey times.”

Motorists heading towards Heathrow Airport faced major delays on Friday afternoon following a collision. | National Highways

The warning was issued at 3.28pm, with the agency advising motorists to check their routes before travelling. An alert graphic attached to the tweet reads: “60 minute delays. Travelling soon? Check your route.”