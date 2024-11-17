Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are long delays on the M25 after a serious road accident near Heathrow, which meant both sides of the carriageway were closed for a number of hours.

The air ambulance responded to the crash this morning (Sunday November 17), which involved a car and a motorcycle, and a fuel spillage on the clockwise side.

Traffic was blocked this morning between J15 and J16 near the Thorney Interchange in west London, according to National Highways.

Writing on X, they said: “Traffic has been STOPPED in both directions on the #M25 in #Buckinghamshire between J15 (#M4) and J16 (#M40) due to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle. Emergency services including an Air Ambulance are in attendance. More information to follow shortly.”

At around 12.30pm, they put out an update on X, advising those who are travelling to London’s Wembley stadium this afternoon for the League B England vs. Ireland football match. It read: “There are long delays both directions.”

The junctions of the motorway affected are the exits towards Slough and Windsor, but the long delays are affecting other stretches of road too.

The most recent update came at around 12.45pm, when National Highways East put out a statement on X which read: “the #M25 in #Buckinghamshire remains closed clockwise between J15 (#M4) and J16 (#M40) following a serious collision. Traffic caught within the closure is now being released forward past the scene. Anti-clockwise is open however congestion is taking some time to clear.”